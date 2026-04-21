GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $2.73 Million in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,102 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. ARMOUR Residential REIT makes up 1.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ARMOUR Residential REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 570.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 848,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 722,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,105 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $179,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 34.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,434 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 138,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 191.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 141,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARR alerts: Sign Up

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.3%

ARR stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JonesTrading reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.17.

View Our Latest Report on ARR

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT NYSE: ARR is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company's investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARMOUR Residential REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARMOUR Residential REIT wasn't on the list.

While ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here