GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Barings Bdc, Inc. $BBDC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Bdc, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 298,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Barings Bdc makes up 1.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Barings Bdc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings Bdc by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 570,637 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Bdc by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 698,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,847 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Barings Bdc by 66.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 486,098 shares of the company's stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 194,725 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barings Bdc in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Barings Bdc by 28.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company's stock.

Get Barings Bdc alerts: Sign Up

Barings Bdc Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Barings Bdc, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Barings Bdc (NYSE:BBDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.66 million. Barings Bdc had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 36.50%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings Bdc, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Barings Bdc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. Barings Bdc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Barings Bdc from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings Bdc currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barings Bdc

Barings Bdc Company Profile

Barings BDC Inc NYSE: BBDC is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. As an investment vehicle organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, BBDC seeks to generate both current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured loans, second lien loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The company targets established businesses across a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer products and business services.

The company is sponsored and managed by Barings LLC, a global investment manager and subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Barings Bdc, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Barings Bdc wasn't on the list.

While Barings Bdc currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here