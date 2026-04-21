GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVR Partners, LP $UAN

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,062 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. CVR Partners accounts for approximately 1.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of CVR Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,376 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,066 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,297 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company's stock.

Get CVR Partners alerts: Sign Up

CVR Partners Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $122.87 on Tuesday. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.72.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.28%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. CVR Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UAN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVR Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAN

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, L.P. NYSE: UAN is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership's operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVR Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVR Partners wasn't on the list.

While CVR Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here