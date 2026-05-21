Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,024 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AAPL opened at $302.25 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.46 and a twelve month high of $303.20. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $267.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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