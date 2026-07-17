Graphene Investments SAS Lowers Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Graphene Investments SAS decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS's holdings in Intel were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.42 billion, a PE ratio of -156.42 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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