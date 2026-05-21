Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 81,761 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,988 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 81,761 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T announced a $19 billion commitment to expand fiber and wireless infrastructure in California through 2030, including more than 4 million additional households and businesses to be reached with fiber and over 1,200 new cell sites. The move reinforces long-term growth prospects and network modernization. Article Title

AT&T announced a $19 billion commitment to expand fiber and wireless infrastructure in California through 2030, including more than 4 million additional households and businesses to be reached with fiber and over 1,200 new cell sites. The move reinforces long-term growth prospects and network modernization. Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber was ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by ACSI for the fourth straight year, which supports the company’s competitive position in broadband and may help retention and pricing power. Article Title

AT&T Fiber was ranked #1 in customer satisfaction by ACSI for the fourth straight year, which supports the company’s competitive position in broadband and may help retention and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its outperform rating on AT&T and set a $31 price target, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on AT&T and set a $31 price target, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted AT&T as a value and dividend stock, including comparisons with Verizon and broader “safe income” screens. These pieces may support investor sentiment, but they are not direct catalysts. Article Title

Several articles highlighted AT&T as a value and dividend stock, including comparisons with Verizon and broader “safe income” screens. These pieces may support investor sentiment, but they are not direct catalysts. Negative Sentiment: AT&T sued California to block requirements tied to traditional copper phone service, underscoring regulatory friction as the company pushes to migrate customers to modern networks. Article Title

AT&T sued California to block requirements tied to traditional copper phone service, underscoring regulatory friction as the company pushes to migrate customers to modern networks. Negative Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha article flagged cash flow weakness as a possible issue, even while arguing the valuation remains compelling. That combination suggests investors are still focused on near-term cash generation risks. Article Title

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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