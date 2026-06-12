Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Prologis worth $87,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,925,791,000 after purchasing an additional 339,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,050,397,000 after purchasing an additional 678,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,125,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,741 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,460,908,000 after purchasing an additional 661,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $148.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here