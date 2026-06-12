Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 23,946 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,459 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $73,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3%

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Mondelez International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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