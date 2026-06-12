Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,800 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 71,506 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of BorgWarner worth $46,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 400.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 143,841 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,436.84. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.24 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. BorgWarner's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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