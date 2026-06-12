Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,476 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen raised their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 6.2%

QCOM opened at $202.96 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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