Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Has $27.93 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 8.2% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $27,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after acquiring an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 1.6%

TSLA opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's 50-day moving average price is $400.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.78. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 371.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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