Greenspring Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,683 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,683 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,044.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $927.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $897.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $592.90 and a 52-week high of $1,073.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

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The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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