Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,430.71 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,553.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,242.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $686.87 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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