Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,956 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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