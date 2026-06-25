Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,322 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for 0.6% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,599.64. This represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 2.8%

VMC stock opened at $307.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $252.35 and a twelve month high of $331.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $284.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's payout ratio is 24.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $326.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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