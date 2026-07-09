Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 115.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,444 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0%

AMGN opened at $367.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $269.77 and a one year high of $391.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 12th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $355.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Amgen to $340 while keeping a hold rating, and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral view, signaling that analysts still see value in the name even after the recent run-up. Benzinga analyst update

Truist raised its price target on Amgen to $340 while keeping a hold rating, and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral view, signaling that analysts still see value in the name even after the recent run-up. Positive Sentiment: Biotech sentiment got a lift after Jim Cramer called the group “the hottest in the market,” citing a potentially stronger M&A environment that could benefit large-cap players like Amgen. Cramer biotech commentary

Biotech sentiment got a lift after Jim Cramer called the group “the hottest in the market,” citing a potentially stronger M&A environment that could benefit large-cap players like Amgen. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen’s dividend drew fresh attention, with an article arguing the payout still appears supported, but near-term headwinds could limit upside until operational concerns fade. Dividend safety article

Amgen’s dividend drew fresh attention, with an article arguing the payout still appears supported, but near-term headwinds could limit upside until operational concerns fade. Negative Sentiment: Amgen initiated voluntary nationwide recalls of certain Corlanor and Sensipar lots due to foreign substances and CGMP deviations, raising quality-control and compliance concerns for investors. Recall coverage

Amgen initiated voluntary nationwide recalls of certain Corlanor and Sensipar lots due to foreign substances and CGMP deviations, raising quality-control and compliance concerns for investors. Negative Sentiment: Repeated recall headlines are putting Amgen’s manufacturing standards and risk profile back in focus, which could pressure the stock despite earlier momentum. Valuation and recall story

Repeated recall headlines are putting Amgen’s manufacturing standards and risk profile back in focus, which could pressure the stock despite earlier momentum. Negative Sentiment: While Amgen won a preliminary injunction blocking Colorado’s proposed 70% price cap on Enbrel, that legal fight underscores ongoing pricing risk for one of its key drugs. Enbrel pricing article

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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