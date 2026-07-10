Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its position in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 7,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Bunge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 35,691 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bunge Global Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:BG opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $134.87.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.38 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company's revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Further Reading

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