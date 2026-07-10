Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.15. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's payout ratio is 60.94%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. This represents a 49.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here