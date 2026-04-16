Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,104 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,569.2% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group's payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

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