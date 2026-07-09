Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,235 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 15,217 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $448.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here