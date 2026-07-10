Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,462 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $272.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.20. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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