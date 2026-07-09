Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 24,044 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,462 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -116.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company's fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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