Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 56,326 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,417 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,326 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $756,862,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 48,146,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343,785 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 1,023.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 12,886,328 shares of the company's stock worth $222,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,328 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1,116.8% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 10,950,999 shares of the company's stock worth $188,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $162,193,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's payout ratio is 97.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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