Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.81 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.10. The company has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

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