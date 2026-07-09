Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after buying an additional 851,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after buying an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $336.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here