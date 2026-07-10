Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 14,684 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,990 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 14,684 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $342,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 574,953 shares in the company, valued at $67,953,695.07. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,858,514 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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