Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 23,465 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,782 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 23,465 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in CRH were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,117,664 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,873,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,895,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,106,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,709,575 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,827,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,930 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,439,954 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,552,506,000 after purchasing an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,939,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $102.98 on Thursday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $91.22 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.29.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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