Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,875 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. New Street Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $335.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $247.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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