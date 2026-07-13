Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 4,991 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $345.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $336.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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