Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $18,708,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Astera Labs by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALAB. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,859,700. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total transaction of $3,892,104.58. Following the sale, the director owned 286,863 shares in the company, valued at $131,492,261.94. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,164,441 shares of company stock valued at $526,198,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB opened at $393.16 on Thursday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $88.18 and a one year high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.65, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 3.66. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $326.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.47.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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