Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.39 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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