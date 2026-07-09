Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $62,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 62.3% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 123,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $29,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key T-Mobile US News

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.76.

Read Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $261.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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