Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 17,016 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Danaher by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $83,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,301 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,715,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Danaher by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,746 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $195.75 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.48. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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