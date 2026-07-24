Greenwood Gearhart LLC Has $20.79 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Greenwood Gearhart LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,670 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Greenwood Gearhart LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $349.40 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $322.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $351.24. The company has a market capitalization of $936.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Autonomous Res reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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