Grey Ledge Advisors LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Grey Ledge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $433.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $221.18 and a 12-month high of $476.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $412.82 and its 200-day moving average is $362.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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