Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ SpaceX IPO “cancelled”? (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Grey Ledge Advisors LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Grey Ledge Advisors LLC cut its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing position by 15% in the first quarter, selling 1,647 shares and ending with 9,345 shares valued at about $3.16 million.
  • Several insiders bought shares recently, including VP Bor-Zen Tien and VP Lipen Yuan, signaling continued confidence from management. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,496 shares worth $327,927.
  • TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share from $0.95, and analysts remain largely bullish, with Bank of America raising its price target to $590 and the stock carrying a consensus “Buy” rating.
  • Interested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Here are five stocks we like better.

Grey Ledge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $433.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $221.18 and a 12-month high of $476.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $412.82 and its 200-day moving average is $362.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Key Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Right Now?

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
By Chris Markoch | June 19, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Just Spent $60 Billion of SpaceX Stock on What!??!
Elon Just Spent $60 Billion of SpaceX Stock on What!??!
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026

Recent Videos

The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren‘t Ready)
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines