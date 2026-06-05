Grey Ledge Advisors LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Grey Ledge Advisors LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Grey Ledge Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking.

Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact.

Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle.

Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results.

NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge.

Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a risk, as Senator Elizabeth Warren invited Jensen Huang to testify at a Senate hearing on China AI chip sales and U.S. export controls, keeping pressure on NVIDIA’s China exposure.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day moving average of $190.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,906,961 shares of company stock valued at $384,041,268 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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