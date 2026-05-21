Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,715 Dollar General Corporation $DG

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 340 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Key Headlines Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Neutral Sentiment: HSBC and KeyCorp both trimmed forward earnings estimates for Dollar General, with the largest reductions coming in FY2028-FY2031. While the revisions are not about the current year, they suggest analysts see slower profit growth over the long term. Dollar General analyst estimate updates

HSBC and KeyCorp both trimmed forward earnings estimates for Dollar General, with the largest reductions coming in FY2028-FY2031. While the revisions are not about the current year, they suggest analysts see slower profit growth over the long term. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC still expects Dollar General to earn above the current consensus in coming years, which signals that the business remains profitable and may still have room for earnings expansion despite the cuts. Dollar General analyst estimate updates

HSBC still expects Dollar General to earn above the current consensus in coming years, which signals that the business remains profitable and may still have room for earnings expansion despite the cuts. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary from Zacks framed Dollar General as a potentially attractive value stock and noted a strong earnings surprise history, which could help support the shares if the company continues to outperform expectations. Will Dollar General beat estimates again?

Recent commentary from Zacks framed Dollar General as a potentially attractive value stock and noted a strong earnings surprise history, which could help support the shares if the company continues to outperform expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dollar General has also been highlighted for its digital commerce push, including myDG loyalty and same-day delivery, and it recently received industry recognition for those initiatives. That may reassure investors that management is diversifying growth beyond traditional discount retail. Dollar General Awards Spotlight Digital Push

Dollar General has also been highlighted for its digital commerce push, including myDG loyalty and same-day delivery, and it recently received industry recognition for those initiatives. That may reassure investors that management is diversifying growth beyond traditional discount retail. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been dealing with weak recent momentum, with articles noting sharp declines over the past month and quarter. That existing downtrend may make the shares more sensitive to any negative revisions in earnings expectations. Assessing Dollar General valuation after recent share price weakness

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

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