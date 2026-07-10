Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $13.30 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,975 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rydar Equities Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $194.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.56 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.27. The company has a market cap of $262.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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