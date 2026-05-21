Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,895 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 15,412 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer's stock worth $5,195,953,000 after buying an additional 6,481,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,648,065 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,377,031,000 after purchasing an additional 911,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Target by 38.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,913,883 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $170,278,000 after purchasing an additional 533,416 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Target by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,162,050 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $311,911,000 after purchasing an additional 461,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in Target by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 439,839 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 413,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $130.00 price target on Target in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Target from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $122.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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