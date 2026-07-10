Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,768 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7%

Walt Disney stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.33.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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