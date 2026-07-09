Griffith & Werner Inc. Sells 2,544 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Griffith & Werner Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $527.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $521.34 and its 200-day moving average is $570.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $609.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won two U.S. defense contracts worth more than $607 million, adding to its backlog and reinforcing steady demand across its defense programs. Lockheed Martin wins two U.S. defense contracts worth over $607M

Lockheed Martin won two U.S. defense contracts worth more than $607 million, adding to its backlog and reinforcing steady demand across its defense programs. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall advanced a plan to co-produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, while NATO allies also accelerated PAC-3 sustainment efforts in Europe, signaling expanding international demand for Lockheed’s missile systems. Reuters article on ATACMS co-production in Germany

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall advanced a plan to co-produce ATACMS missiles in Germany, while NATO allies also accelerated PAC-3 sustainment efforts in Europe, signaling expanding international demand for Lockheed’s missile systems. Positive Sentiment: Reports from the NATO summit highlighted billions in defense deals and rising European spending, which could support future orders for Lockheed Martin’s missiles, F-35s and other systems. Reuters article on NATO arms deals

Reports from the NATO summit highlighted billions in defense deals and rising European spending, which could support future orders for Lockheed Martin’s missiles, F-35s and other systems. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was also mentioned in a story about a White House helipad funded by its Sikorsky unit; this is more of a headline item than a meaningful earnings driver. Business Insider helipad article

Lockheed Martin was also mentioned in a story about a White House helipad funded by its Sikorsky unit; this is more of a headline item than a meaningful earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Despite the contract wins, recent coverage says Lockheed Martin continues to face program execution challenges, and the stock has lagged its industry over the past month, which may be weighing on sentiment. Zacks article on pullback and execution challenges

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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