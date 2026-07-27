Grifols, S.A. $GRFS Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067,798 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 553,670 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Grifols worth $16,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 486,824 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 86,768 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,212,032 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,948,000 after purchasing an additional 80,507 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,081,535 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 216,793 shares during the last quarter.

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Grifols Price Performance

GRFS opened at $7.58 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Grifols Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Grifols's payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRFS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grifols from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Grifols from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grifols

Grifols Profile

Grifols, Inc NASDAQ: GRFS is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

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