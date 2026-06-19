Groupama Asset Managment Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,748 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,254,764 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $60,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,000. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,198,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.20 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Zacks.com

Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a Buy rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Article

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Article

Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Article

Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock coverage and commentary continue to frame NextEra as a defensive income play with stable cash flows, supporting investor interest without a major new catalyst. Article

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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