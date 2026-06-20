Groupama Asset Managment Has $104.52 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,556 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of Groupama Asset Managment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $104,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BDFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. Thryve Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,896,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,016.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,017.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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