Groupama Asset Managment Has $32.24 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,214 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 98,965 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in CocaCola were worth $32,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the company's stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola remains a favorite among dividend and blue-chip investors, with multiple recent articles highlighting its durable business model, strong free-cash-flow generation, and long track record of dividend growth. Several analysts and commentary pieces also describe KO as a solid long-term holding despite market volatility.

Coca-Cola remains a favorite among dividend and blue-chip investors, with multiple recent articles highlighting its durable business model, strong free-cash-flow generation, and long track record of dividend growth. Several analysts and commentary pieces also describe KO as a solid long-term holding despite market volatility. Positive Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued that Coca-Cola still has upside, pointing to Q1 2026 double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, pricing power, and valuation targets above current levels. Another noted the company’s strong Q1 results, including 10% organic revenue growth and 18% EPS growth, along with continued market share gains.

One Seeking Alpha piece argued that Coca-Cola still has upside, pointing to Q1 2026 double-digit revenue growth, margin expansion, pricing power, and valuation targets above current levels. Another noted the company’s strong Q1 results, including 10% organic revenue growth and 18% EPS growth, along with continued market share gains. Positive Sentiment: KO is also getting attention from stock screeners and analyst-focused articles that list it among attractive blue-chip or “must-own” dividend names, which can support sentiment for a defensive consumer-staples stock.

KO is also getting attention from stock screeners and analyst-focused articles that list it among attractive blue-chip or “must-own” dividend names, which can support sentiment for a defensive consumer-staples stock. Neutral Sentiment: News that Coca-Cola is exploring a potential IPO for its India bottling arm is being watched as a strategic refranchising move. Investors may see this as a way to streamline operations and unlock value, but details are still limited and the impact is uncertain.

News that Coca-Cola is exploring a potential IPO for its India bottling arm is being watched as a strategic refranchising move. Investors may see this as a way to streamline operations and unlock value, but details are still limited and the impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary is more cautious on valuation, arguing that KO’s share price already reflects much of its quality and that the dividend yield has become less compelling at current levels. Technical caution was also mentioned in one article, suggesting limited near-term upside after the stock’s strong run.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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