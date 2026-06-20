Groupama Asset Managment Has $48.80 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Tesla were worth $48,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BDFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $4,877,000. Finally, Thryve Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $2,932,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $403.33 and its 200-day moving average is $415.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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