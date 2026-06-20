Groupama Asset Managment Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 880.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,980 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 53,863 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after buying an additional 76,840,318 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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