Groupama Asset Managment Has $76.64 Million Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,308 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises 1.1% of Groupama Asset Managment's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $76,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 56.0% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,640 shares of the company's stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded GE Vernova to “strong-buy” , adding fresh analyst support and reinforcing the bullish view on the company’s long-term power and electrification growth story.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded GE Vernova to , adding fresh analyst support and reinforcing the bullish view on the company’s long-term power and electrification growth story. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova signed a deal to help rebuild Venezuela’s power grid , highlighting new international project opportunities and demand for its grid and power solutions. GE Vernova signs deal to rebuild Venezuelan power grid

GE Vernova signed a deal to help , highlighting new international project opportunities and demand for its grid and power solutions. Positive Sentiment: The company’s newly released 2025 Sustainability Report emphasized progress in adding power to the grid, lowering carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies, supporting the investment case around its clean-energy and infrastructure exposure. GE Vernova’s New Sustainability Report Highlights Progress Adding New Power to the Grid, Enabling People to Thrive, Reducing Carbon Intensity, and Advancing Breakthrough Energy Technologies

The company’s newly released emphasized progress in adding power to the grid, lowering carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies, supporting the investment case around its clean-energy and infrastructure exposure. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong as GE Vernova is being viewed as a key AI power-infrastructure play , with growing electricity demand from data centers keeping sentiment elevated.

Investor interest remains strong as GE Vernova is being viewed as a key , with growing electricity demand from data centers keeping sentiment elevated. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova’s supplier Arcosa broke out on strength tied to data-center-driven construction demand, a supportive read-through for the broader power and infrastructure supply chain. GE Vernova Supplier Breaks Out As Data Centers Lift Construction Sector

GE Vernova’s supplier broke out on strength tied to data-center-driven construction demand, a supportive read-through for the broader power and infrastructure supply chain. Negative Sentiment: One report flagged recent insider selling at GE Vernova as a cautionary sign, which may temper enthusiasm despite the broader bullish trend.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,111.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,019.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $845.99. The stock has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.04 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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