Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR $CIB Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,330 shares of the bank's stock after selling 20,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Grupo Cibest worth $58,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Cibest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its position in Grupo Cibest by 2,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 525 shares of the bank's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Cibest by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 796.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the bank's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Cibest from a "strong sell" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Cibest from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Grupo Cibest from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Cibest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Cibest

Grupo Cibest Stock Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.22). Grupo Cibest had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Cibest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.304 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Cibest's previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Grupo Cibest's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.78%.

Grupo Cibest Profile

Bancolombia SA NYSE: CIB is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia's product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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