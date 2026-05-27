GS Investments Inc. Buys 3,791 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7,582.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,841 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 51,556 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average of $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $553.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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